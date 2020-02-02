|
|
Claudia Kress Claudia passed away at home on January 26th with her devoted husband Bill at her side. She was born on January 10th 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, one of six siblings. In addition to her husband, Claudia is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Sugg of Lacey, WA, her much loved nephews, nieces and their spouses and children. Claudia often expressed her appreciation and love of family, friends and neighbors. Claudia was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church in Olympia, WA. Claudia wished to have a quiet private ceremony in her memorial to be held on Feb. 17th. The family asks that any donations be made in her name to [email protected]
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020