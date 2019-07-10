Home

Barbara Jean "Jeannie" Gosney 9/22/47 - 6/28/19 Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Olympia, WA on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her 3 sons, Toby Gosney, Jeffery Gosney, and Stacy (Sarah) Gosney; 3 grandchildren, Alex (Clarissa) Gosney, Garrett Gosney and Hayden Gosney, 2 great grandchildren, Keith Gosney and Esmae Gosney; and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Gosney and parents, Edwin and Catherine Brownell; brothers, Ed Brownell and Paul Brownell; and sister, Anne Marie Grinstine. There will be a service at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.; followed by a potluck; then graveside service at Forest Cemetery; and Celebration of Life at 7832 Rainier Rd, Olympia following the graveside service.
Published in The Olympian on July 10, 2019
