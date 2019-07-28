|
Rolland S. Hanna September 17, 1928- July 3, 2019 Rolland (Rollie) Hanna died at age 90 as a result of a fall at home in Olympia. Rollie was a teacher and coach in Aberdeen, WA, a scholar of history, geology and earth science, avid reader, sports enthusiast, fine golfer and tennis player. He was a kind and encouraging man for his children, grandchildren and students. Always with a gentle heart; there was no limit to the love he gave or the joy he felt being with Mary and each of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years May Hanna, Children Mark Hanna, Denny Hanna, Joe Coulter, Catherine Coulter, Collen Coulter-Page; son-in-law Cris Wisner; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Hanna and Mable Link, two sisters, Maxine Hopkins and Ginny Buckna; son Randy Hanna; daughter, Rose Wisner; grandson, Michael Sutherby; great grandson, Lucas Rolland Hanna. A celebration of his life, with Mass will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Olympia, on September 17; followed by a family burial at the Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019