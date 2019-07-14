|
Frances (Fran) Harder Frances (Fran) Harder, of Olympia, born August 16, 1939, died July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands Milton L. Renick and Gary Harder and her son James (Jim) Renick. She is survived by her son Scott Renick, daughter Leann Renick and Leann's husband Scott Rand; grandchildren, Natalie, Ross, Dylan and Nicholas. A memorial service will be held on July 15th at 11am at Mills and Mills Funeral Home. For additional information please visit www.millsandmillsfuneral.com
Published in The Olympian on July 14, 2019