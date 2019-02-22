|
Ronald L Hoyt 1948 - 2019 Retired Chief of Central Pierce Fire and Rescue died in Tacoma, February 17, 2019. His 31 plus years of service included work with Puget Sound Urban Search and Rescue, The Federal Emergency Management Agency & The Washington State Incident Management Team. Ron was an active member of the Swan Creek Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris; sister, Donna Hall of Califorina; sons, Jason, Aaron and Nathan; daughter, Ronda Stapleton; grandchildren, Zeke Stapleton, Jake Hoyt, Nathan & Kalista Mason; great-grandchildren, Alayna & Mykah Smith. Memorial Services to be held at Eastside Community Center, 1721 East 56th St, Tacoma WA, February 24th 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 22, 2019