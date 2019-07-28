|
Margaret Ann Krieger (1932 - 2019) Margaret Ann (Molly) Krieger passed away peacefully at home in Beaverton, Oregon, on Saturday July 20, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born August 22, 1932, in Olympia, Washington to Donald James and Elma Lorene Inman Martin. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and was graduated from the University of Oregon in 1954 where she met her loving husband of 65 years, Jack Ray Krieger. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished quilter. Her family members adore the gifts of her beautiful quilts. She loved going to the Oregon and Washington coasts and visiting our national parks. Yellowstone was her favorite. She visited there many times with family, hiking many of the trails and was the family expert on its history and scenic wonders. She is survived by her devoted husband Jack, a brother D. James (Jim) Martin and wife Jackie, a son Kurt Alan Krieger and wife Kathy, a daughter Kirby Ann Sherman and husband Michael, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her interment will follow a private family service at the Aurora Community Cemetery.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019