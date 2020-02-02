|
Maxine Rebecca Nelson Corliss Jones (Becky) Maxine Rebecca Nelson Corliss Jones (Becky) was born May 29, 1929 to Maxwell and Minda Nelson in Seattle, WA. Becky graduated from Broadway High School 1946, the University of Washington 1952 with a BA in Education. Becky taught elementary school in Snohomish and Neah Bay, WA. She married Glenn Corliss in 1952. They had two children: Victoria 1959, and Victor. 1962. She continued teaching in Clallam Bay, Seattle, and Tumwater, WA. Widowed in 1979, Becky married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Jones in 1980 and moved from Washington to join Bob in Kihei, Maui. Becky taught there until her retirement. Skiing, hiking, tennis, travel, nature, reading, Scrabble, good food, family and friends were all sources of joy throughout her life which ended peacefully October 21, 2019 after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Brown (Dwayne), son, Victor Corliss (Sue), two grandchildren, three great grandsons and many beloved family and friends. A gathering in her honor will be held Saturday February 15, 2 p.m. At United Churches 110 11th Ave. S.E. Olympia, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020