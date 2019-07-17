Melody Joan Mayer Melody Joan Mayer, 69, of Olympia, Wash. passed away on June 23. In her final days, Melody was surrounded by many loving friends with whom she fostered deep friendships with from her cycling, hiking, singing, dog, book and nature circles. Born on March 3, 1959, Melody was a retired school teacher. She held a BA in elementary education from Washington State University and a Master's from Northern Arizona State University, graduating with honors. Since the 1970s, she taught in Arizona, Ohio, and Lacey and Tacoma, Wash. She retired from the North Thurston school district. She fostered a love of nature by creating a butterfly garden and nature was always highlighted. As a lifelong endurance athlete in many disciplines, Mayer inspired all who knew her. She ran more than 25 marathons (winning first place in many) and participated in the Olympic Trials for running. She climbed mountains in Peru, in Alaska and throughout the Cascades, reaching the summit of Mt. Rainier 10 times from various routes including the hardest on her first attempt. Melody was an avid cyclist her whole life and raced bicycles and triathlons in the 70s and 80s. She died almost two months after the passing of husband, Bill Scheidt. They enjoyed a life of "endless adventures" for 36 years. The pair enjoyed rides on their tandem; hiking and cross country skiing; taking long walks with their dog; bird watching; and rowing. They were iconic figures. She is survived by one brother, Mel Mayer (and his family) and the family of her late husband. A memorial service will be held at Burfoot Park on July 21 at 4 p.m. Memorial donations made in her name to the Capitol Land Trust. Published in The Olympian on July 17, 2019