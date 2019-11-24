Home

Philip Bryan Oldham Philip Bryan Oldham's courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia came to an end on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Providence St. Peter's Hospital. He was 52 years old. He left us peacefully, surrounded by people he loved. A 31-year veteran of various fire departments and first responder medical services, he will be remembered with full fire department honors at Evergreen Christian Community Church (1000 Black Lake Boulevard in Olympia, WA) at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A part of us died with him, but a much larger part of Phil lives on in the countless lives he touched through acts of kindness and caring both large and small, and the legacy of service that will always define him. For full obituary, please see https://woodlawn-funeralhome.com/
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 24, 2019
