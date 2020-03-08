|
|
Cherie R. (Eveland) Perrott Cherie R. (Eveland) Perrott, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2019. She was born March 20, 1936 in Brookings, South Dakota to John and Louise Eveland. She married Leo C. Perrott in Centralia, WA on August 15, 1954. Together they raised four children. Coral, April, Wanda and Rocklin in Thurston, County, Wa. Cherie and Leo were co-owners in Straddle Line Cycle Park, Perrott Quality Building Co. Cascade Trophies and Olympic Archery. Eventually retiring to Rochester, WA in 1999. Cherie enjoyed gardening and traveling. She visited New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, the Bahamas as well as most of the United States. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter April. A celebration of Cherie's life will be held 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, March 21,2020 at the Fords Prairie Grange in Centralia, WA. In lieu of flowers donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in her name or plant a memorial tree in her name by going to national forest.org/50 million.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020