Melody Ann Pullen On Sunday July 14, 2019, Melody Ann Pullen, age 71, received an invitation to meet the Lion of Judah in person, leaving us in a hurry. Born in Snohomish, Washington to H. Carroll and Betty Lee Littleton, she is now looking down from heaven with her Dad, keeping a loving eye on those still on earth: her mother, twin sisters, baby brother, loving husband, beloved children, family and friends she faithfully sent cards, saying, "Be Encouraged, Dearhearts!" Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019
