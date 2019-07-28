|
M. Lorraine (Lori) Seagraves M. Lorraine (Lori) Seagraves passed over on June 29, 2019. She was born in Cardin, OK on March 2, 1927. She was 92 years old. She moved to Washington in 1962 and went to work for the Department of Fisheries where she retired in 1995. Her co-workers and neighbors were family to her, and she stayed close to several of her work buddies right to the end of her earthly life. Lori was a very active person during her lifetime, full of love, energy, and joy. She loved to swim, dance, clog, crochet, read and most of all she was an avid gardener. Her yard looks like a park and is a testimony to the years of dedication and hard work. She had a very strong spiritual belief and was peacefully waiting to go "home" so she could reunite with loved ones who had gone before her. She is survived by 3 daughters and 1 son - Susan and Sheri Jackson, Kristine Seagraves and Richard Jackson; also 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. No service was held per her request.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019