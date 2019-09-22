|
|
Rodger H. Sesna Rodger Hunter Sesna, 74, passed away Sept. 10, 2019 in Lacey, Wash. He was born August 13, 1945 to Thurley "Ted" and Ruth Sesna in Fortuna, Calif. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. After the service, he was a safety officer for Wash. State Dept. of Ecology, and a volunteer fireman with Lacey Fire Dept. District 3. He was a great golfer. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sesna; son, Shawn Sesna (Kayleen); daughter, Dawn McLean (Tim); grandchildren, Brandon and Brooke Collins, Jace and Emmry Sesna, Tiana and Kamryn McLean; and sister, Shirley Sesna. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or The . To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 22, 2019