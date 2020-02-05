|
Jonathan Phillip Wolbert Jonathan Phillip Wolbert passed on January 29th of an apparent heart attack at home in Kent, Washington. He was 58 years of age. Jon graduated from Tumwater High School and after graduation began a career in the thoroughbred horse industry. He started as a groom and became an exercise rider before taking out his trainer's license. He trained horses for a number of years in Washington and around the country He became an accomplished horseman. He was also an important part of the family business as a commercial pesticide operator. Recent health issues had forced an end to his working life. Jon was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and could most often be seen in their jerseys and gear. He was also a great fan of hydroplane racing, which was a family endeavor for much of his youth. He remained a fan throughout his life. He is survived by his son, James Wolbert (Colleen) two daughters, Taylor Osborne-Wolbert and Paige Osborne-Wolbert, 5 brothers and sisters as well as his longtime partner Debbie McGuire. He had 6 grandchildren, Quinton (15), Jadin (13), Kellen (12), Jillian (10), Keagan (8), Haven (7). Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mary Wolbert. There will be a memorial on February 7th at 7:00pm at Kent Memorial Park 850 Central Ave. N. Kent, Washington.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 5, 2020