Aaron Brant
1982 - 2020
Aaron Brant
May 27, 1982 - October 22, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - Aaron A. Brant passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 due to sudden complications from hydrocephalus that he has had since childhood. He was born in Seattle, WA on May 27, 1982 and grew up most of his life in the Tumwater area, graduating from Black Hills High School in 2001. He then went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Baltimore, Maryland from 2002 to 2004, and graduated from Brigham Young University Idaho in 2009. Aaron loved the outdoors and going hiking in the mountains with his beloved dog Chance. He was a fierce friend and would do everything he could to make you feel loved and cared about. He worked in the medical field and loved helping people feel better and heal and was a huge advocate for the patients.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Brant, sister Elissa Hicks (Michael Hicks) and his nephews Caleb and Evan Hicks. He was proceeded in death by his father John Brant, to whom he was a devoted caretaker. There will be a viewing for family and friends on Sunday, November 1st from 3pm to 6pm at 455 North St SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of Aaron. Masks and social distancing will be observed as per Washington regulations.


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
