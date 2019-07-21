Home

Aaron Joseph "Jack" Weil

Aaron "Jack" Weil Aaron Joseph "Jack" Weil Jr. was born July 18, 1943, and passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 75, in his loving wife's arms at their home in Lacey, Wash. Everyone Jack met became a friend. He always had a new joke for people and loved making people laugh and smile. He was so full of life. He enjoyed playing pool, golfing, bowling, and flower gardening. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the service, he was a successful salesman for Hobart Food Equipment. Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marx; and sister, Cheryl Pyne. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Wendy Sivonen (Flann); sister, Joan Fields; brother, Eddie Marx; five grandchildren, Brandon, Amanda, Thomas, Brianna, Alec; great granddaughter, Madison Rose; and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 318, 2902 Martin Way East, Olympia, WA 98506 Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Providence SoundHome Care & Hospice, Hospice Department, 4200 6th Ave. SE, Suite 201, Lacey, WA 98503. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on July 21, 2019
