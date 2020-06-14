Adrian "Lee" Pauling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian "Lee" Pauling (1942-2020) Adrian "Lee" Pauling lost his life Thurs. May 28 near Roseburg, OR at the site of a gyrocopter crash. He was pilot and sole person aboard, enroute from Myrtle Creek, OR to Shelton. Lee grew up in St Paul, MN, then joined the Air Force in 1960. Subsequent civilian careers include computer repair and maintenance, microfilm / microfiche equipment sales and service, farming, and real estate. Sport aviation, playing guitar, and Jazzercise were his primary outside interests. Lee was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Dolores Pauling of Minnesota, and brother Duane of Wisconsin. Lee will be dearly missed by wife (Jan Detwiler) of Olympia, sister Jan Koktavy of Minnesota, 4 daughters, Michelle (Pauling) Haukom of Olympia, Arielle (Pauling) Palmateer of Shelton, Abby and Gabby Pauling of McMinnville, OR and Myrtle Creek, OR respectively. Also surviving Lee are five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Plans for memorial/wake are pending. All friends are welcome. Please send your email address to wife, Jan at annekedetwiler@gmail.com and you will receive an e-vite.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved