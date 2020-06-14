Adrian "Lee" Pauling (1942-2020) Adrian "Lee" Pauling lost his life Thurs. May 28 near Roseburg, OR at the site of a gyrocopter crash. He was pilot and sole person aboard, enroute from Myrtle Creek, OR to Shelton. Lee grew up in St Paul, MN, then joined the Air Force in 1960. Subsequent civilian careers include computer repair and maintenance, microfilm / microfiche equipment sales and service, farming, and real estate. Sport aviation, playing guitar, and Jazzercise were his primary outside interests. Lee was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Dolores Pauling of Minnesota, and brother Duane of Wisconsin. Lee will be dearly missed by wife (Jan Detwiler) of Olympia, sister Jan Koktavy of Minnesota, 4 daughters, Michelle (Pauling) Haukom of Olympia, Arielle (Pauling) Palmateer of Shelton, Abby and Gabby Pauling of McMinnville, OR and Myrtle Creek, OR respectively. Also surviving Lee are five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Plans for memorial/wake are pending. All friends are welcome. Please send your email address to wife, Jan at annekedetwiler@gmail.com and you will receive an e-vite.



