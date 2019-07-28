|
|
Alan Tadlock Alan Lee Tadlock, 73, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from complications due to Parkinson's. Alan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served over 14 years in the US Navy. Alan was also very involved in politics through the Republican Party. Later, he worked as an Excise Tax Examiner for the Department of Revenue in Washington State. He retired after 20 years and was recognized for his outstanding service. After retirement, Alan and Jeannine moved to Lehi, Utah. He loved living in Utah and especially enjoyed the beautiful Wasatch Mountains. Alan is survived by his loving wife Jeannine, children and step-children Amy Davila, Bryan (Amy) Tadlock, Steven (Michelle) Gross, Dan (Sara) Tadlock, John (Anna) Tadlock and Brin (Jason) Coombs. Alan and Jeannine have 17 grandchildren. Funeral Services will he held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Lehi, Utah under the direction of Wing Mortuary. Alan will be interred at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019