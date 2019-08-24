|
|
Alan Thompson May 17, 1927- July 28, 2019 Democratic state legislator (1965-1986), chief clerk of the state House of Representatives (1986-1993), weekly newspaper publisher (1958-1992), journalist, Congressional aide, athlete, husband, father, grandfather, friend. Colleagues recall his courtesy and calm leadership. His family remembers a gentle patriarch. His family will host a memorial gathering on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 PM in the Washington Legislative Building Rotunda, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia, Washington. See his obituary at funeralalternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 24, 2019