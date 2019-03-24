Services Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park 5725 Littlerock Road SW Tumwater , WA 98512 (360) 357-7743 Resources More Obituaries for Albert Sodden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Charles Sodden

Obituary Condolences Flowers Albert Charles Sodden Albert Charles Sodden, 80, of Olympia peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1938 to William and Loretta Sodden in Seattle, Washington. In his youth, Al, had odd jobs including shining shoes, washing cars at the downtown car wash, and setting bowling pins. After Al's dad passed away in 1949 he went to stay with relatives in Butte, Montana where he served as an altar boy at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. In 1954, Al returned home to Olympia and helped his mother at Loretta's Caf‚ on Capital Way. While helping his mother at her caf‚ Al met longshoremen and learned of their trade. He worked at St Regis Plywood while doing casual longshore work. This led to the start of his career as a longshoreman. In July of 1968, Al made it into the Union as a Class B Longshoremen at Local 47 in Olympia. Al made A Registration in October of 1973. In 1977, he transferred to Local 23 in Tacoma. Al's favorite thing to do at work was drive the big cranes. He retired from the Union on July 1, 2002. After retirement, Al became a snowbird traveling to Yuma, Arizona in the winters. He still enjoyed the annual Longshore Fishing Derby in Westport every year. In 1957, Al married Betty and they had three children, Albert "Butch" Jr., Tamra, and Susan. Al moonlighted building chain-link fences for Sears which then turned into his own business, AC Fencing. While raising his children, Al was a Thurston Co 4H Leader (South Bay Beef Club) with Butch and Tami, and was involved with Susan's horse shows. He enjoyed camping at Millersylvania every summer. After they divorced he met and married Lisa Burke who had 3 previous children, Casey, Caroline, and Cathleen. During their marriage they bought Jerry's Tavern in Tacoma and made many friends. After Lisa's passing he sold the Tavern. Later he married Joyce Brown who had 4 previous children, Clendon, Kip, Brett, and Casey. Since last year Joyce has been living with her family in Florida. Al loved his collection of cars, a 1923 Studebaker Doctors Coupe (which he sold to the LeMay Collection), a 1966 Pontiac Lemans Convertible, 1935 Fiat Toppollino Hot Rod that he called "Taz", and a 1989 Camaro Iroc Z Convertible. Al is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Sally Oldham and Jean Nerney, and brother, Ed Sodden. Al is survived by his brothers, Bill Soden and Kenny Corcoran, children, Albert "Butch" (Sam) Sodden, Jr., Tamra Sodden, Susan (Arnie) Young, Cathleen "Kat" Doctor, grandchildren, Tim Sodden, Shane Sodden, Andy Clark, Matt Peasley, Devon Young, Chris Sodden, Tasha Doctor, Faith Doctor, Sarina Jenson, Breanna Jenson, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Al will be forever loved and truly missed by all his family and friends, but most of all by his dog Molly that was at his side until the end. Services are scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 1204 11th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Viewing is at 11:00am, followed by Mass at 12:00pm. A luncheon will be provided in the Parish Hall after Mass and the committal service is scheduled for 3:00pm, at Mills & Mills Memorial Park, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512. To view photos and sign the online guestbook please visit www.millsandmillsfuenrals.com. The family would like to send our gratitude to Serenity Home Care, and all of their excellent caregivers. Also Breanna and Sarina Jenson, and Suzi Wilcox, for making it possible for Al to spend the last few years in the comfort of his own home. We are eternally grateful. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies. When making a donation please specify the donation be directed to the Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes Endowment in Labor Studies. please send donations to, Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies, University of Washington, UW Box 353530, Seattle, WA 98195 3530, Or visit http://www.Labor.Washington.edu and click on get involved at the top of the web page, a list of the funds to give to is located at the bottom of the page where the Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes endowment in labor studies, may be found. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries