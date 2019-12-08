Home

Alice Joan (Rodnite) James

Alice Joan (Rodnite) James Obituary
Alice Joan (Rodnite) James Alice Joan (Rodnite) James passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019 in Olympia WA with her husband of 30 years, Mort James. Alice was born May 15, 1942 in New York, the daughter of late Victor Rodnite and Amelia Meyer. After moving to California in her teens, Alice graduated from Santa Monica High School. She attended Pacific Lutheran University and began her career in nursing, but later moved into Health Administration. She obtained her Masters in Health Administration from the University of Washington, and subsequently served as a Director at Providence St Peter's Hospital, then as a Program Manager for the State of Washington Department of Health. She is remembered as a great friend, supportive mentor to her colleagues, was proud of the home that she built with her husband, was passionate about her dog, Jolie, but was most proud of her grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Alice is survived by her daughter, Alice Anne, her stepsons, Paul and Matt, and eight grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in early 2020.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 8, 2019
