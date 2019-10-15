|
Alice Rachel (Pease) Zukowski Our dear Momma, Alice Rachel (Pease) Zukowski is now an angel with our dear Papa in heaven. She was born in Olympia, Washington on October 10, 1930, to Chester R. Pease & Leone R. (Langford) Pease. Momma peacefully left this earth, surrounded by her 4 grown Brushapes on October 11, 2019, after a brave fight against cancer. Mom graduated 8th grade from the old Lacey School and then Olympia High School in 1948. She lived most of her life in Thurston County. Mom married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) W. Zukowski, on June 11, 1949, in Olympia and they had 49 wonderful years together before Dad passed away in 1998. She had worked for various State agencies off and on from the late 1950s to 1990 when she retired from the Washington State Patrol, Accident Records Section. She was a beloved & devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt & friend. She loved her family intensely and will be deeply missed by all as she was the sweet center of our world. Momma loved to knit, crochet, cross stitch, craft, read and watch Ellen. Many people around the world have benefitted from her beautiful handicrafts & generosity. Momma & Papa had explored the USA in their Chevrolet pickup & 5th wheel before and after their retirements and made many friends. Momma is survived by her 4 children (fondly nicknamed "the brushapes" by our Papa) & their spouse/life partners, Jan Denison (Jim Denison), Medical Lake, WA; Sue Zukowski (Geoff Lund), Tumwater, WA; Doug Zukowski (Sandra Cianfrone), Curtis, WA; Kathi Majors (Jim Root), Ixtapa, Mexico; 7 grandchildren (Shelley Reisher, Tonya Ohumukini, Jim Denison, Rachel Baird, Josie Finsand, Isom Majors, Natalie Rhodes & Katie Denton); 11 great grandchildren; her brother George Pease; numerous extended family members & dear friends. Momma was preceded in death by her parents, her 3 sisters (Nellie Pease, Betty Thompson & Margaret Edwards) & her husband (Richard). A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home (5930 Mullen Road, SE, Lacey WA 98503, on Thursday, October 17, 1:00 pm followed at 2:00 pm by a gathering with refreshments at River's Edge Restaurant at Tumwater Valley. Our family sends our grateful thanks to the capable & kind Assured Hospice staff who were involved in helping us keep her comfortable as well as the Tumwater Firefighters who provided kind assistance. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org), () or a . You may leave messages of condolences at: www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 15, 2019