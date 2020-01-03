|
Alice Sampson On December 4th, 2019, our dear mother, grandmother, and wife, Alice Holm Sampson, passed away after a nearly two-year battle with breast cancer. Alice was born in 1951 in Hoquiam Washington to Harold and Florence (née Turner) Holm. As a child, she loved to fish and explore the Olympic National Forest with her dad, brother (Harold) and sister (Elaine). Alice was a proud graduate of Hoquiam High School and was known to break into song with "fight, fight, fight for Hoquiam high" whenever she heard mention of her alma mater. After high school, she set off for the big city of Seattle. It was in Seattle that Alice furthered her education, met her husband (Donald), and had their daughter (Tyra). In 1981, she and Don moved to Olympia where they worked to establish their dental practice and had their son (Tony). For the next 37 years, they raised their family and built their business. Alice always said that while Don took care of the teeth, she took care of the people. And she did. Alice loved her community and gave her time and support to local charities and community groups. She was a devoted T-Bird fan, attending nearly every home game and many away games for over 30 years, even after her children had graduated. Alice considered the strength and unity of her family to be her greatest accomplishment. She was a relentless supporter of her children, attending every baseball game, choir concert, wrestling match, and school musical, and continued that legacy with her grandchildren. Until the cancer forced her to slow down, she didn't miss a birthday, Halloween, or first day of school. Even then, Alice was still there for her grandchildren through daily video chats, hosting sleepovers, and supplying treat bags. Lots of treat bags. Alice brought life and love to all that she touched. Whether it was to people in her circle of family and friends or random strangers who sat next to her on airplanes, Alice was there to listen and love, with her warm smile, infectious laugh, and genuine heart, all of which are already desperately missed. Alice is survived by her husband Donald, children Tyra Taff (Joshua) and Tony Sampson (Mitzi), sister, Elaine Steele, and grandchildren Madyson, Carver, Asher, Micah, Tyson, and Guy. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florence Holm and brother, Harold Holm. A celebration of Alice's life will be held Saturday, January 4th, from 12-3 p.m. at Capitol Event Center at 6005 Tyee Drive SW in Tumwater. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington in gratitude for the loving care and support they gave Alice and her family.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 3, 2020