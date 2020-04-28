|
|
Almeada Mae Thunell Almeada Mae Thunell, 85, passed away April 16, 2020 in Olympia Washington. She was born May 3, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to Chester and Florence Brush. She attended high school in Painesville, Ohio. She married Robert Thunell in Ashtabula, Ohio in 1951. In 1962, the family moved to Olympia, Washington. She worked as a homemaker, a daycare provider, and an office assistant. Almeada loved her husband and family. She especially enjoyed playing pinochle. She was an avid mystery reader. She was a bird and animal lover. Almeada was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nels Thunell. She is survived by seven children: Ramona Bushnell, Robert Thunell Jr., Laura Russell, Steven Thunell, Tom Thunell, Linda Thunell, and Kathy Thunell. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. We will hold her memory close in our hearts. A private memorial service will be held later.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 28, 2020