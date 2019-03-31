|
Amy Laurel Dahlen-Lamkey Amy Laurel Dahlen-Lamkey died Saturday March 9, 2019 at the age of 56. Amy was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Hubert and Ann Dahlen on December 1, 1962. Her family moved to Washington in 1966. Amy graduated from Puyallup High School in 1981. She went on to receive her BA of Accounting from Central Washington University in 1994. Her passion for small businesses led her to work across King, Pierce and Thurston Counties. She is survived by husband Todd Lamkey, son Nathaniel Davis, daughter Alaina Link (Alexander), granddaughter Amoura, sisters Beth Watts (Michael), Jo Draper (John) and brother John Dahlen (Nancy). A memorial for Amy will be held April 6, 2019 at 1pm at Mountain View Lutheran Church of Edgewood WA.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019