1/1
Amy Laverna Burns
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Laverna Burns Amy Laverna Burns, 95 years old passed away on June 25, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Born April 18, 1925 in Tacoma, WA to Harry E. Lehman & Christine Fisher. She leaves behind one son in Arizona, one daughter in Washington, two step-daughters in Washington and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Burns. There will not be a service in Yuma but there will be a grave site service in Olympia, Washington at a later date, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Laverna was a wonderful friend and next door neighbor of ours for many years...she and my husband would discuss politics for hours ,lol,..Laverna was as Beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside...Rest in Gods arms my friend. ..✝
Dave and Nora Lee
David Lee
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved