Connie and Jay Kapsandy 2-7-19 This is the story of Connie and Jay Kapsandy. Connie's story starts on March 11, 1946, when she was born to Iona May (Wright) and Jack Conrad Krause, in Olympia, Washington. She was the light of her parents' lives, always smiling and loving. Jay's story starts on August 9, 1946, when he was born to Leverne Ruth (Husman) and Julius Kapsandy in Santa Barbara, California. He was the only son, and was the favorite. In 1959, at age 13, their lives crossed. From then on, they were not apart, often sneaking off to be together. In 1965, they were married in a small church in Gull Harbor, Washington. They began their family with the birth of daughter, Dena Rae in 1966, Jaymin Julius in 1968, and Dale James in 1969. In 1971, they moved to their dream property on Lemon Road. Here they instilled the values of country living, respect for others, nature, and love of life. Jay's intelligence, tenacity, and quick wit served him in all aspects of his life. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, playing sports, being a little league baseball coach, and pursued a career as a lineman for the power company. Connie's radiant smile and twinkle in her eye would light up any room. She would greet you with a hug or a firm handshake, she had such a green thumb and could grow anything. Other passions included cooking, painting and connecting with all the animals that crossed her path, especially birds. She dedicated her life to working with kids in all capacities in the North Thurston School District. On February 7th, 2019, Connie and Jay passed away in their sleep during an accidental house fire. They are survived by their daughter Dena Rae (Kapsandy) Green, and sons Jaymin Julius Kapsandy II and wife Heather, and Dale James Kapsandy and wife Julie. They are also survived by their five grandchildren Rebecca and husband Colby, Emily and husband DJ, Jake and fiancee Courtney, Ben, and Ryan; as well as two great-grandchildren Bailey and Ella. Other surviving family members are brother James Krause and sister Cathy Nichols (Dave), along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on March 23rd from 2:00 to 5:00 at Heritage Hall at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. Food will be served. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019