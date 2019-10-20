Home

Ann Ridgeway Deeter (1942-2019) Ann Ridgeway Deeter passed away on October 9, 2019, at her home in Gig Harbor, Washington. Reba Annette Ridgeway was born on February 3, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Frank, her brothers Byron and Jim, her oldest son, Michael (Rebecca), daughter Molly (Mark), son Marc, twelve grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ann became a registered nurse in 1963. In the latter part of her career, she became a Regional Director of Clinical Services for corporate for geriatric care. Ann was a loving and proud mother; she spoke highly of her children. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Grammie Annie was known for giving her grandchildren fun gadgets and gifts. Ann was a special person in many ways; she was wise, intelligent, and thoughtful. She understood the frailties of the human condition. Ann was unique and a woman of exceptional talents. She was seamstress, a mentor, a teacher, and a confidant. Ann enjoyed the natural beauty that surrounded her. She will continue to touch people with her love, wisdom, and smile. She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. Proverbs 31:25 Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on October 26 at 11:00am Haven of Rest Funeral Home. 8503 WA-16, Gig Harbor, WA 98232.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 20, 2019
