Ann Tippens Buck

Ann Tippens Buck Obituary
Anne Tippens Buck, Olympia, WA "Guess what...I died!" - Anne Buck. Anne Buck, longtime Olympia resident, entrepreneur, and provocateur left us on October 21, 2019 at her home in the presence of her family. Anne was best known for her activity as an exotic spice merchant at Buck's Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia adjacent to the Lou Beattie Memorial Park, for her tea room "Chattery Down", and for her tireless support of entrepreneurs large and small. Anne will be remembered for her humor, her creativity and her wit. She was a long time champion of Olympia and loved the town and its people. Her store will continue on as part of her desired legacy. She is missed.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 12, 2020
