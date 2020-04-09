|
Anne E. Olsen Anne E. Olsen of Elma passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Beehive Retirement Community in McCleary, WA. She was 91. Anne was born November 14, 1928 in Tacoma, WA to James Franklin and Esther Rose (Schultz) Cooper. Anne was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended Tacoma Community College and Evergreen State College. Anne married Robert C. Olsen on May 3, 1946 in Tacoma, Washington. Anne was a school secretary in Tacoma, McCleary, and Elma from 1966-1983. From 1986-1995 she worked as a Confidential Secretary to the Director of Program Research for the Washington House of Representatives. She retired as an Office Administrator at AT&T Government Affairs. She was also a member of the Board of Directors for Planned Parenthood. Anne enjoyed playing the piano and organ, analyzing data on her computer with Excel and Access, running her spinning wheel shop, researching genealogy, taking road trips with her grandchildren, and loved to eat out. She shared many favorite restaurants with her husband Robert. Anne is survived by her six daughters: Susie Rindone of Palm Desert, CA, Nancy Olsen of Tacoma, WA, Wendy Holt of Walla Walla, WA, Sally Caley of Toledo, WA, Peggy Olsen-Missildine of Olympia, WA and Suzie Stoney of McCleary, WA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dora Smith of Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert. Anne will be laid to rest beside her husband at Satsop Cemetery. On the day she passed, her daughters are sure that she was reunited with Bob, who took her out for breakfast (they would be holding hands under the table), and then they watched the Giants play a spring training game. Anne would be playing the organ and working on her computer, while Bob went to his study to work on his PUD conservation policies. They would finish their day at another restaurant and drive home sitting next to each other on the truck bench seat. They were best friends and lovers. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Beehive Retirement Community for their loving care over the last 16 months and the staff of Harbor Health and Hospice. In Anne's memory, please remember to follow your passions, watch musicals, tip well, always be kind and encourage girls to follow their dreams. Memorials in memory of Anne are suggested to Planned Parenthood or Joe Biden for President. To share memories or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 9, 2020