Anneliese Helene Townsend-Bush Anneliese Helene Townsend-Bush, age 90, passed away peacefully at St. Peter Providence Hospital in Olympia, WA on October, 14, 2019. She was born August 21, 1929 in Mannheim, Germany to August and Lina Steck. A great amount of her youth was spent during a difficult time in history for most all. She attended Die Handel Schule (Trade School) in Mannheim where she received a degree in business. She married Charles Anderson of the U.S. Army in 1952 and moved to United States. Due to Charles' employment with the F.A.A. and as a civilian for the Air Force, she lived in many places during her life, and had friends of all walks of life. Her engaging and loving personality endeared her to many. The sorrow and loss expressed by others made it clear how important and beneficial her relationships had become. Sie wird sehr vermisst (She is very much missed.) She was preceded in death by her first husband Charles Anderson, her second husband Ralph Townsend, and her sister Hilde Weber and nephew Hans Dieter Hofmeier of Marburg, Germany. She is survived by her husband, Robert Bush of Olympia, WA; three sons, Charles Raymond Anderson of Rancho Mirage, CA, Thomas Howard Anderson of Chanhassen, MN, Glenn August Anderson of Olympia, WA; three grandsons, Christopher Thomas Anderson of Shakopee, MN, Ryan Nicholas Anderson of Carver, MN, Seth Christian Anderson of Eden Prairie, MN; and two (soon to be three) great-grandsons. A Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2020 Franklin Street SE, Olympia, WA 98501 on November 23 at 11:00 am, to be followed by a reception downstairs. Flowers can be arranged through Jonel Wachtman (360) 705-2411, or, in lieu of flowers a donation can be made in honor of Anneliese to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019