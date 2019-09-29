|
Tony Langston Homer Anthony "Tony" Langston Jr., 82, passed away September 12, 2019 in Olympia, Wash., where he lived near his daughter the past eight years. He was born in 1937 to Homer Anthony and Orilla Reeves Langston in Coal Hill, Ark. A lawyer and a teacher, Tony's employment included Resolution Trust Corp., Southland Financial Corp., Hunt-Stephens Invest., Texas Pacific Oil Co., Diott Inc. Realtors, Zale Corp., City of Dallas, and San Antonio School District. He leaves behind a son, David Mark Langston; daughter, Carol Michelle Langston; and grandchildren, Christopher and Maya. A memorial service and burial will be in Arkansas. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 29, 2019