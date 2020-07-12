1/
Ardell M. Feeney
Ardell M. Feeney Ardell M. Feeney, 94 of Olympia, WA died on Saturday July 4, 2020 from complications following a fall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Patrick E. Feeney. Ardell, along with her husband spent many years Square and Round dancing and were members of the Lacey Daisys Square Dance Club. Ardell was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lacey, for 70 years. She enjoyed many hours of cards and games with all of her friends at Colonial Inn where she lived for the last 8 years. Ardell is survived by her sister Valetta Schauls of Durand, WI: 3 sons: Barry of Osseo, WI, Harold of Round Rock, TX, Dennis (Barbara) of Moxee, WA; 3 daughters: Barbara(David) Jekel of Olympia,WA,Mary (Gary)Brandenburg of Lacey, WA, Patricia (Michael) Szramek of Lacey, WA: 14 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A private family service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020.

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 12, 2020.
