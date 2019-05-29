Home

Ardythe (Ardy) M. Wisch Ardy Wisch went home to be with the Lord January 11, 2019. Ardy Was born Ardythe Mae Wasmuth on January 22, 1936 in Geneva Nebraska, and grew up in Perry, Iowa. She married John C Wisch in 1960 and moved to Washington. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Ardy kept books for small business and retired from Washington State DSHS. Ardy was actively involved in her church and had a strong faith in Jesus. She is survived by her children Eric (Debbie), Amy and Julie; her two grandsons Adam and Ryan; and her sister Doris Plahn (Ray). A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm, Monday, June 3, at Faith Lutheran Church, Lacey. Donations may be made in her name to Faith Luthera School (flschool.org).
Published in The Olympian on May 29, 2019
