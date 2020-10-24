1/
Arthur Betts
1956 - 2020
Arthur G. Betts
November 22, 1956 - October 3, 2020
Rochester, Washington - Arthur G. Betts "Artie" passed away on October 3, 2020 at his home in Rochester. Artie leaves behind his Father, three siblings and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Artie retired from the Washington State Department of Ecology, where he worked in the Air Quality Program. Over the years, Artie had many interests, but his great love was fishing. He recently wrote; "I've caught more salmon than most, mainly because of my teacher - my Father".
Artie will be buried at Grand Mound Cemetery next to his Mother and Brother in a private family ceremony. Artie recently wrote; "Ive had more fun in life than a human being should have. I've always tried to do the best I can, no matter what. I have lived a charmed life. Thank you my friends and family."


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 24, 2020.
