Arthur Clair Rediske Arthur C. Rediske died July 16, 2020. Born April 6, 1923 to Belle Cavender and Arthur John Rediske; married high school sweetheart, Lois Thomas, Yakima September 6, 1942. During WW II, repaired airplanes for Boeing, Pan American in Seattle, New York, and Kodiak, Alaska, serving as a naval reservist. Career at Hanford with General Electric, Douglas United Nuclear, Kaiser, Bechtel as instrument engineer. Member, past president of the Instrument Society of America. A master craftsman, Art was a woodworker, jewelry-maker and bowyer. Member of local archery club, donated hand-made bows as trophies. Life-long interest in ancient Greek puzzle of angle trisection led to two articles containing his proof published in peer-reviewed Journal of Advances in Mathematics. Survived by wife, Lois; sister, Muriel Mullen; children Patricia (Jim Weatherman), Len (Linda Warner), Claire, and Maitri (David Mudd); ten grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. We love you, Dad! For more info see www.mccombwagner.com
