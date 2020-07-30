Arthur "Dewey" Ritter Arthur Junior "Dewey" Ritter was born November 7, 1930, to Arthur R. and Margarett A. (Johnson) Ritter in Rainier, Washington. He died early July 22, 2020, at his home in Olympia, Washington, cared for by his daughters, Katheryn, Sharron and Maleia. He married Marilyn K. Smith in 1956. They were married 50 years before she passed away in 2006. Dewey was raised in Rainier, Washington, with his brother, Calvin, and sisters, Deleane Thompson, Juanita Baldwin and Glendia Lazelle. He and wife Marilyn raised five children in Olympia, Katheryn (Lloyd) Jones of Olympia, Sharron Ritter of Olympia, Maleia (Barry) Jones of Tulare, California, Colleen Smith of Olympia, and Doug Ritter of Olympia. Dewey served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Whittier, Alaska. He worked in civil service at Fort Lewis, Washington, retiring in 1990. He then worked for the City of Olympia for another 10 years. He enjoyed hunting and raised, showed and judged English Bulldogs for nearly 50 years. He is survived by his five children; sister, Juanita of Yelm, Washington; grandchildren, Mandie, Dan, Joshua, Alex, Jacob, Kristen, Cody, Haleigh, Kim, Charlie, Brittany and Kelley; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
