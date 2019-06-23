Resources More Obituaries for Audrey Gravatt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey Margaret (August) Gravatt

Audrey Margaret (August) Gravatt 88, a lifetime resident of the Elma area, passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019, peacefully in Olympia surrounded by family. Audrey was born March 26, 1931 to Dennis and Kathleen (Dubry) August in Elma, Wa. and grew up the Delezenne and South Elma areas along with brothers Tony & Stan August and sisters Dorothy McMaster & Florence Roberts. On March 20, 1946 Audrey married Herbert Moxley and had 3 children Marie, Herb and Mack. In 1956 Herbert passed away in a tragic logging accident. On February 21, 1957 she married the love of her life Donald W. Gravatt, Sr. and they had two children Donald, Jr. and James. Audrey worked at Ocean Spray in Markham for 25 years until retiring to Arizona during the winters and back home in the summers. During their adventures in Arizona they met many new friends and loved the Washington block parties of which they were always in the middle of. Audrey would impress all the new friends with her baking abilities and kindness. Audrey's passion was baking and cooking for her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and anyone who would stop by to chat. She made sure that you were full before you were on your way. Some of Audrey's closest friends in the area were Mary Gabbard, Marge Bowe, Linda Phillips and her sisters Dorothy and Florence. She was passionate about the Mariners and enjoyed chasing the players down for autographs during spring training games. She also took in hundreds of Elma High School sporting events watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate. She enjoyed camping in our National Parks, traveling to Hawaii and cruises to Alaska. Audrey is survived by her 5 children, Marie (Mike) Stoney, Herb (Judith) Moxley, Mack (Cathy) Moxley, Don (Carol) Gravatt Jr. and Jim (Jill) Gravatt, 8 Grandchildren, Mike (Connie) Stoney, Michelle (Jim) Hill, Tanya Moxley, Shaun (Stacey) Gravatt, Nick Moxley, Justin (Shawna) Gravatt, Audra (Ryan) Earl and Bryson (Katie) Gravatt, 11 Great Grandchildren, Garrett, Austin, Madison, McKenzie, Kenna, Emily, Dylan, Daniel, Easton, Adilynn, August and Ella. She was preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Kathleen August, brother Tony and her husbands Herbert Moxley and Donald Gravatt Sr. There will be a private celebration of mom and dad's lives that will be held at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Elma Eagles FOE or McCleary VFW. Published in The Olympian on June 23, 2019