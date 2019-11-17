|
|
Barbara A. Junk August 28,1930 - September 11,2019 Barbara A. Junk, of Olympia, passed away on September 11, 2019, after a six-month battle with esophageal cancer. She was 89. She was born on August 28,1930, in Fairfield, Alabama, and was raised in Bessemer, Alabama. Throughout her life, her time in Bessemer and the people associated with that small town always held a special place in her heart. Barbara was the oldest of three children born to James T. and Maggie Bell Fleming. After graduating from high school, she worked as a waitress before proudly joining the Women's Army Corps in 1950. While enlisted in the Army, she met a young marine named Richard W. Junk. Barbara and Richard were married February 26, 1951, and were married for 54 years before his death in 2005. Together they raised three children and lived in Seattle, Puyallup, Boise, and Bellevue before settling in Olympia. Barbara lived in Olympia for 41 years. She loved being a grandmother and was a dedicated supporter of her local grandsons' sporting events. She rarely missed a game. Barbara was also a huge fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Dallas Cowboys. Barbara is survived by her brother Emmet (Lucy) Fleming of Alpine, Alabama; her sons HB (Emma) Junk of Ft. Smith, Arkansas and Roger Junk of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter Rebecca (Thom) Sherrell of Olympia; a number of nieces and nephews; her five grandchildren: Jason, Brandon, Taylor, Nicholas, Lucas, and four great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the birth of her fifth great-grandchild in January. In addition to her husband, Richard, her brother William Fleming and her grandson Micha preceded her in death. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Forest Funeral Home in Olympia.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 17, 2019