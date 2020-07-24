Barbara A. Nichols Barbara Alice Brown Nichols, 93, longtime resident of Rochester, WA, peacefully passed away July 14, 2020, while residing at Sharon Care Center Assisted Living Facility in Centralia, WA. Barbara was born May 12, 1927 in Upland, CA to Alfred R. and Alice K. (Beck) Brown. She graduated from Chino High School, Chino, CA in 1945, and attended San Jose State College. She was married to Robert L. Nichols from 1947 to 1967. The family moved from Chino, CA to Rochester, WA in 1960. Barbara began teaching at Rochester Elementary School in 1966, teaching 3rd and 4th grade. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Fifth Year from University of Puget Sound in 1968. Barbara retired from teaching in 1989. In 2015 she was named Distinguished Educator by Rochester Alumni Association. Barbara was a life member of the Chino Valley Historical Society. She was a lifetime active member of the United Methodist Church, Chino in her early years and in Rochester since 1960. Barbara was a Rochester Food Bank volunteer and former board member, receiving an award for 35 years of service. She was a member of Rochester Retired Teachers, Thurston County Teachers, and a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma, IOTA chapter. Barbara loved her family her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. She loved traveling and took many wonderful trips over the years. She enjoyed attending live theater productions, gardening, reading, and family history. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Alf and Alice Brown; her brother Gerald F. Brown; sister-in-law, Clara Brown; and a great-granddaughter. She is survived by her children: Ron (Cheri), Kathy (Dale), Tim, and Beth (Marv); her grandchildren: Sharon (Denny), Jeremy (Sheri), Pete (Vicki), Katy (Michael), Ryan (Crystal), Erin (Levi), Dustin (Heather), Josh , Tonya (Kenny), and Brian; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; niece Melinda (Allen), nephew Michael (Lena), 2 grandnephews, 1 grandniece; and many, many friends. Barbara's family would like to thank all the wonderful, caring staff at Sharon Care Center Assisted Living Facility for their excellent, loving care. Not just in her last days, but from the time she moved in they gave her amazing, tender care. The family would also like to thank Assured Hospice, Centralia, for their support and thoughtful care during her final days. Interment will be a private family gathering at Grand Mound Cemetery. Per Barbara's wishes, and at a later date, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Rochester United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations be made to: Chino Valley Historical Society, P. O. Box 972, Chino, CA 91708; Rochester United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 78, Rochester, WA 98579; or Rochester Scholarship Association, P. O. Box 1, Rochester, WA 98579.



