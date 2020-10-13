1/1
December 2, 1936 - April 3, 2020
Bellevue, Washington - Barbara Cheeseman Betsch, 83, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Bellevue, WA. She was born to John and Annette Butler Britt on December 2, 1936, in Richmond, IN, and following their divorce was adopted by her stepfather James K. Cheeseman in 1944. Barbara married Eugene Andrew Betsch in Pacific Palisades, CA, on June 16, 1956. That marriage ended in divorce.
During her 32-year Insurance and Risk Management career, Barbara worked for the State of Washington; City of Federal Way, WA; City of San Jose, CA; County of San Diego; State of Colorado, and Safeco Insurance Company.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, genealogy, travel, and reading. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church of Olympia, WA; Timberline Friends of the Library; Mended Hearts of Thurston County; Indiana Historical Society; Historical Landmarks Foundation of Indiana; Society of Indiana Pioneers; and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Following retirement, Barbara served as a volunteer at Providence St. Peter Hospital and as a member of Group Health Cooperative's Olympia Medical Center Council and Senior Caucus.
Survivors include her son Andrew D. Betsch (Marilyn) of Conifer, CO; daughters Karen K. Gibson (Donald) of Duvall, WA; Rebecca A. Hargis (George) of Colorado Springs, CO; and Kathleen S. Bohannon (Mark) of Manassas, VA; ten grandchildren; and sisters Diane K. Rinehart of Nipomo, CA, and Melisa Koo of Ovid, FL.
Gifts in lieu of flowers to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Indiana Historical Society or American Heart Association are appreciated. Interment will be in Richmond, IN.


