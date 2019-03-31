Barbara Dye Mansfield Barbara Dye Mansfield passed away March 22, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. She was born August 30, 1937 to John and Rena Dye in Richfield Springs, New York. She also resided in Schenectady, New York, and San Diego, California. Barbara graduated from West Winfield Central High School in 1955, earned her LPN in 1956 from Morrisville Technical Institute (SUNY), Morrisville, New York, and earned her Early Childhood Specialist certification in 1985 from Clover Park Vocational Tech. She worked at St. Clare's Hospital in New York, Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California, and retired in 2002 from Chinook Middle School as a para educator. Barbara married John E. Mansfield on August 19, 1961. She loved travel, reading, Stonecroft Ministries and Bible studies. She was a member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship in Olympia. Barbara is survived by her husband, John of Lacey; sons, Lance Mansfield of Rochester, Washington, and Juan Pacheco of San Diego, California; daughters, Terrill Anderson (Gary) of Spokane Valley, Washington, and Shana Mansfield of Kittredge, Colorado; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Russell Dye (Jane) of Holden, Massachusetts; and sisters, Clara Prtichard of Bridgewater, New York, and Nancy Cooper of West Winfield, New York. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Shirley Hammond; brother, David Lohnas; and granddaughters, Barbara Ann Pacheco and Rachel Ann Karbatsch. Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m.at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship, 2508 State Ave. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 3913, Olympia, WA 98509, or Olympia Union Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 2668, Olympia, WA 98507. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary