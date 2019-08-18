|
|
Barbara J. "Barb" Hayward Barbara Jean (Blue) "Barb" Hayward passed away on July 23, 2019 at Olympics West Assisted Living Facility in Tumwater, Washington. Barb was born at home in Tenino, Washington to Fred and Mable Blue on January 22, 1928. She graduated from Tenino High School in 1945, and then attended Central Washington College in Ellensburg, Washington. She met her future husband, Donald J. Hayward, in Ellensburg. They were married in Ephrata on June 2, 1947 and celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 2, 2019. After spending the first couple months of their married life in Eastern Washington, Barb and Don moved to Tenino where they lived until they moved to Lacey in 1952. They had three children, Donna Jean, Carol, and Allen. For over 25 years, Barb worked for various agencies of the state of Washington, including the Department of Health, the Department of Social & Health Services, and the Employment Security Department. Barb had always enjoyed camping and traveling with her family and, after retirement in 1983, she and Don sold their home and began traveling the country in their RV. Shortly after retirement, they started second careers as RV Caravan Wagon Masters for Tracks to Adventure and Point South. They led tours to New Zealand, tours following the Oregon Trail, numerous tours to Mexico, and 24 trips to Barb's favorite destination of Alaska. They also did extensive promotional work for the tour companies at Family Motor Coach Association and Good Sam rallies, as well as at commercial RV shows such as Quartzsite. Barb also enjoyed water aerobics and was a faithful attendee in the pool at RV parks in Yuma, Arizona and at Thorbecks in Centralia, Washington until she was almost 90. Barb enjoyed reading and was a frequent visitor to the Timberline Library in Centralia. Barb was also an avid pinochle player and could always be counted on to help make a foursome. Although they continued to spend their winters in Arizona and made several more trips to Alaska, in 1996 Barb and Don purchased a home in Centralia, where Barb resided until 2017 when she moved to Olympics West Assisted Living Facility in Tumwater. Barb is survived by her husband, Don, who resides in the family home in Centralia; her daughter, Carol (Dave) Lund of Centralia; her son, Allen Hayward of Tumwater; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and cousins. Barb was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean; her sister, Lola (Harry-Curly) Edwards; her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynne Grate; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Hayward; and her step-grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" Lund and Mary Lund. Barb's family wants to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Olympics West and the Providence Hospice Organization for the care and compassion they always showed. The family also wants to share Barb's favorite prayer: O' GREAT SPIRIT, Whose voice I hear in the winds, And whose breath gives life to all the world, hear me! I am small and weak, I need your strength and wisdom. Let Me Walk In Beauty, and make my eyes ever behold the red and purple sunset. Make My Hands respect the things you have made, and my ears sharp to hear your voice. Make Me Wise, so that I may understand the things you have taught my people. Let Me Learn the lessons you have hidden in every leaf and rock. I Seek Strength, not to be greater than my brother, but to fight my greatest enemy...myself. Make Me Always Ready to come to you with clean hands and straight eyes. So When Life Fades, as the fading sunset, my spirit may come to you without shame. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Timberline Library or Thorbecks of Centralia, or to a . A celebration of Barb's life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Inurnment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 18, 2019