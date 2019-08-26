|
Barbara J. Monda Barbara Julie Monda was born 4/8/1939 in Brooklyn, NY to Anna (Amelia) Fischer and Julius C. Monda, passing at her beloved home 8/7/2019. After high school she entered the Ursuline convent on Long Island, and was a nun from 1956-1964. She taught elementary school for 21 years in NY, Germany and Illinois and earned degrees in education, pastoral ministry, school administration and counseling psychology. Arlington Heights, IL was her home from 1968-1981 with her partner, Marissa Stecher (deceased). She set up a private practice in counseling upon her move to Olympia in 1981. She was an advocate for the abused, for children, for the G/L/B/T community and the under-represented. Full obit at https://funeralalternatives.org/. A memorial service will be Oct. 6 at 1 pm, The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Olympia with reception to follow. Barb's life can be honored through donations to New Ways, Ministry, Mt Rainier, MD and the Pride Foundation of Seattle.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 26, 2019