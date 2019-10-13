|
Barbara J. Reynolds Life began for Barb on March 16, 1931 when she was born to Howard and Kate Alexander in Ridgefield, Wash., where she joined four brothers. In 1956, she was teaching in Vancouver, Wash. when she met Jack Reynolds and they were married in August 1957. She became a homemaker with three children. In 1972, she and Jack moved to Olympia, Wash. She worked as an AA in her church office, was Director of RSVP, and ended her career in 1992 after leading parenting classes. She was very involved in the work and leadership of First Christian Churches in Vancouver and Olympia. Barb passed away on September 19, 2019 in Olympia. She is survived by Jack Reynolds of Olympia, Kate Reynolds of Seattle, Tom Reynolds (Kim) of Colorado, and Nan Edwards (James) of North Carolina. A memorial will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. To read her full life story or leave condolences, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 13, 2019