Barbara J. Tobeck

Barbara J. Tobeck Obituary
Barbara J. Tobeck Barbara J. Tobeck passed away from heart complications on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. At the age of 80, she was well loved, and is survived by her husband of 49 years, John, 6 living children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb had a great zest for life and enjoyed so many things. She knew almost everyone, considering most people she met a friend. She will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at the Posse Hall in Littlerock, WA on December 7th from 2pm - 4pm.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 24, 2019
