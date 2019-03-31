Barbara J. (Howard) Windust March 19, 1922 - March 13, 2019 (6 days shy of 97) Preceded in death by husbands, Roy A Howard and Sam Windust, and Sam's son Gary Windust. Survived by her sister Betty Ann Cavanaugh, her sons Roy and Mark Howard, daughter Janet Lee, and Sam's daughters Caren, and Phyllis. In addition to her children, she is survived by nine grand children, 11 great grand children and 4 great-great grand children. She was also fortunate to have many friends through The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the communities of Eagles Landing and Thompson Place. Mom always had hobbies to keep her busy including her love for gardening which always resulted in beautiful flowers throughout her yard. Toward the end of her life she told us that she had a wonderful life because of her family and many friends. She will be missed by all of us. At her request there will be no services. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary