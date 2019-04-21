Home

Barbara Neuschwanger Barbara Louisa Neuschwanger, 100, died April 11, 2019. She was born April 18, 1918, in Jackson, MI. She was married to Weldon D Neuschwanger, who proceeded her in death on Dec. 18, 2017. Survivors include her daughter, Margaret E. Kunesh; son-in-law, David Kunesh; and grandchildren, Joseph and Carolyn. Barbara graduated from Albion College in 1942 and taught school in Delton and Battle Creek, MI, Sheridan, WY, and Olympia, WA (Garfield Elementary). She enjoyed art, reading, traveling, flowers, genealogy and Bible Study Fellowship. Interment is beside Weldon, in the veteran's section of Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater, WA. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019
