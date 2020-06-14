Barbara Turner Acker 1931-2020 Family and friends of Barbara Acker grieve her peaceful passing on 7 June but celebrate a wonderful life full of love, adventure, and dedication to family. Born Barbara Louise 23 May 1931 to hardworking parents Andrew and Sara Turner in Thomasville, Georgia in the midst of the Great Depression, Barbara was raised in south Georgia and later Abilene, Texas where her two brothers Steve and Wayne were born as World War II began to rage. The war and illness separated the family as her father served aboard an amphibious ship in the far west Pacific, her brothers and mother lived in Texas, and Barbara lived with relatives in Bainbridge, Georgia finishing High School in 1948. The family later reunited in Berkeley, California where Barbara was the first in her family to attend university and graduated with a degree in Personnel Administration in 1952. While at University of California, she met her husband, Harvey Rex Acker, they married in 1952, and they were promptly moved by the US Army to West Germany among the first guardians of Europe in the Cold War. After exploring Europe, they settled in Eureka, California, where Barbara worked as a draftsperson and office assistant until they started a family. As Rex's career in the lumber industry took them to Western Washington in Enumclaw, Issaquah, and Auburn, Barbara raised the three children, Karen, Bruce, and Brian. While shouldering the lifetime responsibility of providing the loving care for a special needs child, Barbara and Rex were active members and contributors to the Rainier School parents association in Buckley. Barbara took an early interest in investments and became quite successful managing the family portfolio, eventually earning her way toward employment with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance. Rex and Barbara loved music, Elder Hostel adventures, and road trips to visit friends and family in the Western U.S. Barbara also loved birdwatching in her yard and volunteered as a docent at Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood. Since the late 1970s, Barbara has been a member of P.E.O., most recently a member of Chapter FW. She treasured her P.E.O. sisters, and the philanthropic projects they support. Since 2009, Rex and Barbara had been helpful and cheerful residents of Panorama City in Lacey until Rex's passing in 2017. Barbara remained a resident at Panorama enjoying the care of the devoted staffs of the Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Synergy Homecare, and MCP & Bookkeeping Services. Barbara's family extends our heartfelt gratitude, and wishes for your health and safety, to the Panorama C&R staff. We are overwhelmed by your dedication, especially during this pandemic. Barbara is survived by her brother Steve and his wife Colleen, daughter Karen, and her sons Bruce and Brian, daughter-in-law Tove-Lise, and granddaughter Isabelle, who will always remember her as being a kind and loving sister, mother and grandmother. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date. Barbara's family greatly appreciates your warm thoughts and suggests expression of condolences through donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ in lieu of flowers.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 14, 2020.