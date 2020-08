Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family

Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family

Beatrice Johnston In loving memory Happy Birthday, Mom! 8-13-1935 - 3-27-2019 You can visit her at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetary next to John. Love you & miss you, Cassandra



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store